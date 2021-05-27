This Week's GTA Online Update Adds Eight New Stunt Races With $100K Reward For Completion

For the next week in Grand Theft Auto Online players can earn $100,000 in-game for completing one of the eight new stunt races in the Cunning Stunts event. Players can do their best Evel Knievel impression in one of the eight new races, using motorcycles, cars, and off-road vehicles. All stunt races--new and old--are offering triple RP and money rewards through June 2nd, in addition to the $100,000 one-time reward.

All of the new rewards and stunt race details can be found in a blog post by Rockstar as well as below.

Eight New Stunt Races

The stunts vary both in vehicles and the environment. One of the stunt races, Sun, Sea, and Chicanes, features classic sports cars drifting tight corners as the beauty of nature blurs by. It is a "kind of nauseating blur that’s sure to leave a smile on your face and your dinner on the dashboard." On the other hand, Bridge Too Far takes place on the La Puerta Freeway and features sports cars flying through flaming hoops.

Here is the full list of new stunt races:

Sun, Sea, and Chicanes

A Tight Spot

Bridge Too Far

Cluster Struck

Vicious Spiral

Canyon Fodder

Smoke Up your Asphalt

City Limits

Final Week For Motor Wars

The month-long offer of triple rewards for Motor Wars is coming to a close, but players who want to get in on the action still have until June 2. The high-octane destruction derby will give triple XP and Cash, regardless of placement.

Double Rewards For Simeon Missions

The shady mogul Simeon has important work for players in GTA Online. Anyone who partakes in Simeon Missions and Premium Deluxe Repo Work will receive double money and XP for completion.

Freebies and Discounts

All GTA Online players can get a free Wine Coil Cap and all players level 100 and above will get the free Hunting Camo skin for the Mammoth Avenger, with both of those items available until June 2. The Truffade Nero Custom car is available as the podium prize in The Diamond Casino for anyone lucky enough to win it.

There are also a number of vehicles discounted this week, which are listed here:

Mammoth Avenger - 35% discount

Pegassi Infernus Classic - 40% discount

Overflod Imorgon - 40% discount

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom - 40% discount

Grotti X80 Proto - 40% discount

Declasse Scramjet - 35% discount

Coil Rocket Voltic - 40% discount

HVY Chernobog - 40% discount

Brute RCV - 40% discount

TM-02 Khanjali - 40% discount

Mammoth Thruster - 40% discount

Mammoth Hydra - 40% discount

GTA Online players can look forward to even more content to play as Rockstar has announced a massive summer update focused on car culture. Rockstar has also announced that the standalone version of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will launch on November 11.