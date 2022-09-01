This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

From now until September 8 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can grab Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths. Epic gave away the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy at the beginning of the year, so this won't be new for those who are diligent about claiming Epic freebies. That said, it is a great game that's worth playing if you haven't checked it out yet. Meanwhile, Submerged: Hidden Depths is a charming exploration game revolving around the ruins of an ancient world submerged underwater.

Epic is also giving away the Armazillo Bundle DLC for the free-to-play game Knockout City.

Next week's free game at Epic

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator

Starting September 8, you can grab Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator, which is a resource management sim in which you run your own winery. It's essentially a city-building strategy game, but instead of managing buildings and people, you're cultivating your land to make various types of wine. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Realm Royale on the Epic Games Store, you can grab the Epic Launch Bundle, which comes with a pair of skins and a mount to use in the free-to-play battle royale.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on September 1, 2022