This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Up For Grabs

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Supraland

From now until June 23 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Supraland, a great action game that takes cues from The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and more popular franchises. Supraland has colorful visuals, clever puzzles, and exciting combat. It's definitely worth checking out if you haven't played it yet.

Next week's free game at Epic

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game

Starting June 23, Epic users can claim two free PC games: A Game of Thrones: The Board Game and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018. So, technically, A Game of Thrones is a board game, but it's the digital edition that's playable on PC. A Game of Thrones is a compelling tactical strategy game that revolves around taking control of Westeros. It supports up to six players, and you can even play against computer opponents to practice. Meanwhile, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 is exactly what it sounds like: You diagnose and fix problems with vehicles.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on June 16, 2022