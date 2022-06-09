This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Available Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Maneater

From now until June 16 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Maneater, an action game that places you in the fins of a hungry shark. Maneater's title aptly describes the game, as it revolves around chomping at hapless humans who are just trying to have a good time near the beach. It earned a 7/10 in our Maneater review.

Next week's free game at Epic

Supraland

Starting June 16, Epic account holders can claim Supraland, a great action game that takes cues from The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and more popular franchises. Supraland has colorful visuals, clever puzzles, and exciting combat. It's definitely worth checking out if you haven't played it yet.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on May 19, 2022