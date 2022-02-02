This Week's Eververse Store Brings The Lunar New Year Celebration To Destiny 2

Through the Eververse store, Destiny 2 celebrates the East Asian Lunar New Year this week. Although there isn't a special event, Eververse went all-out with its collection of emotes, Ghost shells, Ghost projections, sparrows, and ships.

Light the path to new adventures in the Year of the Tiger.

New Lunar New Year items are available this week at Eververse. pic.twitter.com/MHt1CVcFse — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 2, 2022

The Eye of the Tiger collection has a jade and wood-carved Lunar Tiger Ghost shell, a Running Tiger sparrow, and a Lunar Growl ship available for Silver. The store also includes a little lunar bunny emote called Lagomorpha Lunaria for Silver.

Players who want to use Bright Dust can nab the Origami Crane emote, Taurus Ghost shell, Lunar Tiger and the Lantern projections, a glowy lantern-shaped Lampion Ghost shell, and a crackling Festive Sparks emote. If you're a new player, you can get the Festive Sparks emote for free if you created your Destiny 2 account and logged onto the game between January 2 and February 22.

Festive Sparks Emote

Steelseries took to Twitter to announce a Destiny 2 giveaway where 55,000 Lunar New Year emblems, inspired by the Year of the Tiger, were up for grabs. The giveaway requires players to have a Steelseries account for emblem code. This is the only way to acquire the special offer emblem.

DESTINY 2 DROP

happy new year guardian 🐯

55,000 @DestinytheGame Lunar New Year emblems are LIVE 👉 https://t.co/6DRfrjAd4I

when they're gone, they're gone pic.twitter.com/KJ4TKwR4lI — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) February 1, 2022

If you plan on checking out Eververse for festive flair, remember to grab the free Bright Dust that's available to all Destiny 2 players until the Witch Queen launches on February 22.

It has only been the first few weeks of 2022, and Bungie's been taking over headlines with The Witch Queen expansion and Sony's announcement that it's purchasing Bungie for $3.6 billion--which is still pending--as Sony sees future in live-service games.