This Week’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey For $37, Skyward Sword HD For $52, And More
Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop have some great game deals this week.
Another Monday has arrived, but you can start your week off on the right note by snagging some games for less. GameStop is offering a flurry of discounts on games as part of its back-to-school promotion this week. Meanwhile, Best Buy also has a nice assortment of PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch deals. Naturally, Amazon is matching a lot of the deals. We've rounded up the best game deals this week below.
Nintendo Switch owners can save on a number of exclusives. Super Mario Odyssey is down to $37, and we typically don't see Mario's brilliant 3D adventure on sale for less than this outside of holiday promotions. For even more Mario fun, check out New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $41 and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $75. The recently released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is on sale for $52, which is a solid price for the enhanced port. If you're in the mood for a lengthy JPRG, Bravely Default 2 is slashed to $40 at Amazon.
PlayStation and Xbox owners also have some good deals to shop. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest entry in Sega's wonderful role-playing series, is down to $25 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. PlayStation owners can also snag The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $25. Also, the Yakuza spin-off Judgment is available for $25 on PS5 and Xbox, and it's a great time to dive in ahead of Lost Judgment's release later this year.
Other notable deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $60, Persona 5 Royal for $25, and Persona 5 Strikers for $35. For even more game deals, make sure to check out Xbox's Ultimate Sale and PSN's Summer Sale.
Best game deals this week
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox) -- $10 (
$20)
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch) -- $40 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox) -- $27 (
$40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) -- $60 (
$70)
- Judgment (PS5, Xbox) -- $25 (
$40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch) -- $52 (
$60)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch) -- $75 (
$100)
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4, Xbox) -- $25 (
$40)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) -- $41 (
$60)
- The Outer Worlds (PS4, Xbox, Switch) -- $20 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
- Persona 5 Strikers (PS4, Switch) -- $35 (
$60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox) -- $30 (
$60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox) -- $36 (
$60)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) -- $37 (
$60)
- XCOM 2 Collection (Switch) -- $15 (
$20)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4, Xbox) -- $25 (
$60)
