This Week’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey For $37, Skyward Sword HD For $52, And More

Another Monday has arrived, but you can start your week off on the right note by snagging some games for less. GameStop is offering a flurry of discounts on games as part of its back-to-school promotion this week. Meanwhile, Best Buy also has a nice assortment of PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch deals. Naturally, Amazon is matching a lot of the deals. We've rounded up the best game deals this week below.

Nintendo Switch owners can save on a number of exclusives. Super Mario Odyssey is down to $37, and we typically don't see Mario's brilliant 3D adventure on sale for less than this outside of holiday promotions. For even more Mario fun, check out New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $41 and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $75. The recently released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is on sale for $52, which is a solid price for the enhanced port. If you're in the mood for a lengthy JPRG, Bravely Default 2 is slashed to $40 at Amazon.

PlayStation and Xbox owners also have some good deals to shop. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest entry in Sega's wonderful role-playing series, is down to $25 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. PlayStation owners can also snag The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $25. Also, the Yakuza spin-off Judgment is available for $25 on PS5 and Xbox, and it's a great time to dive in ahead of Lost Judgment's release later this year.

Other notable deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $60, Persona 5 Royal for $25, and Persona 5 Strikers for $35. For even more game deals, make sure to check out Xbox's Ultimate Sale and PSN's Summer Sale.

Best game deals this week