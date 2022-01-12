This Week In Apple Arcade January 12: Nickelodeon All-Star…Tennis?

Nickelodeon fans have a new, less brawly way to play with their favorite characters, as the weekly Apple Arcade update sees the release of Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis.

The game–first announced via a Tweet in December--sees many favorites from Nickelodeon's history, from Spongebob to Rocko to Garfield, as they take the court in single- and multiplayer action. The courts are located within many famous Nickelodeon locations, including Bikini Bottom and the rooftops of New York City.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: @Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis

It's tennis mayhem! Compete in the most extreme matches with iconic Nickelodeon characters from the past and present. You'll never guess who's on the court...

⏰ Get a reminder when it's available: https://t.co/3jIbCEZif7 pic.twitter.com/bDvsOVyU7l — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) December 14, 2021

Major updates coming to Apple Arcade games include a music player for the critically acclaimed JRPG Fantasian--meaning you can play Nobuo Uematsu's most recent soundtrack whenever you like--and the LEGO Brawls' vault opening so all previous seasons and themes can now be accessed at once.

Other recent Apple Arcade releases include Disney Melee Mania, the 3v3 arena brawler featuring Disnry characters each with unique abilities, and LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, a planet exploration game set in the popular LEGO Star Wars universe.

The full list of this week's Apple Arcade and App Store updates is below.

This Week In Apple Arcade January 12

Coming Soon

Arcade Originals Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis Join all your Nickelodeon favorites from past and present as they compete in the most extreme tennis matches ever. It’s the ultimate tennis showdown as iconic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe including SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more, compete for the top spot.

App Store Greats Hidden Folks 2017’s game of the year on the App Store, Hidden Folks challenges players to search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles. A strip of targets show players what to look for; tap a target for a hint and find enough objects to unlock the next area. Crashlands This highly rated game on the App Store is an outlandish, story-driven crafting RPG, where players craft, battle, and quest their way through Crashlands. They’ll become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving them stranded on an alien planet.



Recent Releases

Spades: Card Game Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, as players will plan and strategize each move as they compete with a partner to try and out-bid and out-play their opponents. Win the most books and be the first to 250 points to win.

Hearts: Card Game Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWare’s artificial intelligence ensures players have the competitive edge.



Recent Updates