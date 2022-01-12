This Week In Apple Arcade January 12: Nickelodeon All-Star…Tennis?
Iconic Nickelodeon characters stop brawling and start serving on Apple Arcade this week.
Nickelodeon fans have a new, less brawly way to play with their favorite characters, as the weekly Apple Arcade update sees the release of Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis.
The game–first announced via a Tweet in December--sees many favorites from Nickelodeon's history, from Spongebob to Rocko to Garfield, as they take the court in single- and multiplayer action. The courts are located within many famous Nickelodeon locations, including Bikini Bottom and the rooftops of New York City.
Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: @Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis— Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) December 14, 2021
It's tennis mayhem! Compete in the most extreme matches with iconic Nickelodeon characters from the past and present. You'll never guess who's on the court...
⏰ Get a reminder when it's available: https://t.co/3jIbCEZif7 pic.twitter.com/bDvsOVyU7l
Major updates coming to Apple Arcade games include a music player for the critically acclaimed JRPG Fantasian--meaning you can play Nobuo Uematsu's most recent soundtrack whenever you like--and the LEGO Brawls' vault opening so all previous seasons and themes can now be accessed at once.
Other recent Apple Arcade releases include Disney Melee Mania, the 3v3 arena brawler featuring Disnry characters each with unique abilities, and LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, a planet exploration game set in the popular LEGO Star Wars universe.
The full list of this week's Apple Arcade and App Store updates is below.
This Week In Apple Arcade January 12
Coming Soon
- Arcade Originals
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- Join all your Nickelodeon favorites from past and present as they compete in the most extreme tennis matches ever. It’s the ultimate tennis showdown as iconic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe including SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more, compete for the top spot.
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- App Store Greats
- Hidden Folks
- 2017’s game of the year on the App Store, Hidden Folks challenges players to search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles. A strip of targets show players what to look for; tap a target for a hint and find enough objects to unlock the next area.
- Crashlands
- This highly rated game on the App Store is an outlandish, story-driven crafting RPG, where players craft, battle, and quest their way through Crashlands. They’ll become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving them stranded on an alien planet.
- Hidden Folks
Recent Releases
- Spades: Card Game
- Spades has a fresh new look on the Apple Arcade, as players will plan and strategize each move as they compete with a partner to try and out-bid and out-play their opponents. Win the most books and be the first to 250 points to win.
- Hearts: Card Game
- Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWare’s artificial intelligence ensures players have the competitive edge.
Recent Updates
- LEGO Brawls
- The recent update opened up the entire LEGO Brawls vault so players can play through all of the games’ past seasons and LEGO themes. They can choose their favorite theme, update it any time and brawl to earn studs and unlock new pieces. The latest release also introduces player ranks so brawlers can see how they stack up to others and battle their way up the global leaderboard.
- Zookeeper World
- The new "Minigames Shop" is now open giving players the ability to unlock new mini games including a new Free Throw Game. The update also features a new animal Gorilla and 25 new puzzle stages.
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Unlock more F.U.N Sized courses with 25 new short, yet difficult levels to test the player’s skills and earn them more rewards.
- PAC- MAN Party Royale
- Classic Fruits are coming to PAC-MAN Party Royale. First arrival is the Cherry, granting invisibility for a few seconds to whoever eats it. Players can also check out 8 new mazes to keep their experience fresh and 13 new Dressing Room items, including 4 for the end of year holidays, to unlock through Weekly Challenges.
- Fantasian
- In New Game+, a special treasure chest will appear in the back room of the bar in the Frontier Town of En. If players obtain an item from this treasure chest, save their progress, and go back to the title screen, a new button will appear to grant access to a new music player feature, where gamers can listen to all the in-game music from celebrated composer Nobuo Uematsu.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation