This Unreal Engine Beginner's Guide Bundle Is Only $40 Right Now

Unreal Engine is one of the most popular game engines and design tools on the planet. The program offers incredible flexibility to bring your ideas to life, although it can be a bit challenging for beginners to learn all its nuances. Today, however, you can pick up the Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Learning Unreal Engine for just $40 and kickstart your game dev ambitions.

The Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Learning Unreal Engine for Game Design & Animation $40 (was $1,280) This bundle includes eight courses and more than 55 hours of instruction on how to use Unreal Engine 4. From character animation and crafting a skill system to designing levels and more, the guide teaches you everything you need to know to create your first actual games. In fact, one of the lessons is dedicated to helping you build a shooting gallery game from scratch across 13 hours of instruction. See at GameSpot Deals

Here’s a closer look at all eight courses offered in the bundle:

The Absolute Beginner's Guide to Learning Unreal Engine 4

Introduction to 3D Character Animation In Unreal Engine 4

Facial Animation & More in Unreal Engine 4 | 3D Animation

Rigging Your Character for 3D Animation In Unreal Engine 4

Learn How to Do Amazing Cloth Animation in Unreal Engine 4

Unreal Engine 4: Intro to Game Design

Unreal Engine 4: Level Design with Landscapes

Unreal Engine 4: Character Skill System

Best of all, your purchase comes with lifetime access to all the above content. That means you can review old lessons years down the road if you need a refresher--or if your hectic schedule gets in the way and you need to delay your plans. And with more than 400 lessons across eight courses, you’ll be glad that the bundle lets you move at your own pace.

Unreal Engine 5 released earlier this year, but you can still make incredible games in UE4 and use what you learn here when moving onto the latest iteration of the software.