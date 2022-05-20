This Unity Game Development Bundle Teaches You To Code For 40 Bucks

If you're interested in trying your hand at coding and gaming development, you can get an excellent deal on a unique online course bundle right now. From now until May 23, you can snag this Unity Bundle for only $40. The coursework included in the bundle aims to teach users how to code by making games. With a wide variety of courses that cover different topics across game development, this bundle costs just $5 per course.

The Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle comes with eight different courses and a whopping 141 hours of instructional content. Whether you're learning how to program AI or developing a 2D video game, there is a solid mix of topics covered here. Best of all, you'll have lifetime access to everything in the bundle, meaning you won't have to rush through any of its instructional videos.

Here's a closer look at all eight lessons included with the Unity Bundle:

Make Games Without Coding in Construct 3 for Beginners

Anyone Can Make a Video Game! Build a Battle Royale with Unity and Blender

Unity Machine Learning with Python

The Secret to Smoother Gameplay with Unity AI

Make a Starship Unity Game Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Learn Unity Artificial Intelligence by Making a Tank Game

Make a Mega Dude Action Shooter Game in Unity with Pixel Art

Build The Legend of Zelda Game in Unity and Blender

All courses are offered by Mammoth Interactive, a company that's well-known for developing an assortment of online tutorials and programs for a wide variety of computer software. If Unity and game-making aren't in your wheelhouse, consider checking out some other courses in the Mammoth catalog, as you'll find Fullstack Web Development, Big Data Certifications, and more up for grabs for cheap.