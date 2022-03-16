The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
This Switch Accessory Bundle Comes With Just About Everything You Need
This massive Switch bundle includes a carrying case, screen protector, charging station, and much more.
Piecing together accessories for your Switch can get expensive. Between charging stations, carrying cases, screen protectors, and everything in between, it's easy to drop over $100 on the essentials. However, Amazon is making it easy to get just about everything you need for your Switch while sticking to a budget, with a discount on an 18-in-1 Switch Accessories Bundle.
Switch Accessories Bundle
$34 (was $48)
Available for just $34, the highly rated bundle offers a staggering amount of gear. Some of it's a bit quirky (such as analog caps with a pawprint design), but you'll also find very useful items such as a versatile carrying case, screen protector, and playstand. All told, there are 18 items in the kit:
- Carrying Case
- Compact Game Cartridge Case (Up to eight games)
- Protective Comfort Case
- Compact Playstand
- Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Joystick Caps (x4)
- Charging Dock
- Switch Joy-Con Wheel (x2)
- Switch Joy-Con Grip (x2)
- Joy-Con Silicone Case (x4)
You might not use everything in the Switch Accessories Bundle, but even if you just use the Joy-Con charging dock, carrying case, and screen protector, it's still a good value. The hardshell carrying case has enough room for your Switch, small accessories, and game cartridges.
Not sold on the value of this bundle? Consider checking out our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for a bunch of other options.
