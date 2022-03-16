This Switch Accessory Bundle Comes With Just About Everything You Need

Piecing together accessories for your Switch can get expensive. Between charging stations, carrying cases, screen protectors, and everything in between, it's easy to drop over $100 on the essentials. However, Amazon is making it easy to get just about everything you need for your Switch while sticking to a budget, with a discount on an 18-in-1 Switch Accessories Bundle.

Switch Accessories Bundle $34 (was $48) Available for just $34, the highly rated bundle offers a staggering amount of gear. Some of it's a bit quirky (such as analog caps with a pawprint design), but you'll also find very useful items such as a versatile carrying case, screen protector, and playstand. All told, there are 18 items in the kit: Carrying Case

Compact Game Cartridge Case (Up to eight games)

Protective Comfort Case

Compact Playstand

Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Joystick Caps (x4)

Charging Dock

Switch Joy-Con Wheel (x2)

Switch Joy-Con Grip (x2)

Joy-Con Silicone Case (x4) See at Amazon

You might not use everything in the Switch Accessories Bundle, but even if you just use the Joy-Con charging dock, carrying case, and screen protector, it's still a good value. The hardshell carrying case has enough room for your Switch, small accessories, and game cartridges.

