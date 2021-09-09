This Super Mario 64 Lego Block Set Looks Incredible

Lego and Nintendo have announced a new partnership for a Super Mario 64 Block set to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary. The set comes with a big question mark block that opens up to reveal iconic settings from the Nintendo 64 title from 1996.

The locations include: Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble. The set launches on October 1 through Lego retail stores and Lego's website, and it will come to "other leading retailers" globally starting in 2022. The set costs $170 USD.

The set comes with minifigures of famous Mario universe characters, including Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi. The Mario and Luigi figures can play music and sounds from the game. And finding Power Stars will "reveal secret reactions from the figures."

"We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the Lego Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64," Lego senior designer Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez said.

A closer look at the Mario figure

"It's difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game's iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we're building on the exciting play experience of Lego Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans."

Here we go! Relive the fun of #SuperMario64 and explore some of its most iconic levels with the #LEGO Super Mario 64 ? Block! pic.twitter.com/TaJJtkOM1C — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 9, 2021

Here is a full rundown of what's included in the Super Mario 64 Block set, as written by Lego.

Brick-built ? Block with 2,064-pieces.

Several LEGO® Super Mario microfigures including: Mario, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, baby penguin, and more.

Four detailed, buildable versions of Super Mario 64 levels: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble.

The Super Mario 64 set

Lego and Nintendo have already been working together on various products, with the Lego Super Mario universe line launching in 2020. The Lego Adventures with Luigi starter course was released earlier this year.