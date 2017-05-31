This Stranger Things Actor Could Join The New X-Men Spinoff

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix show, is reportedly in talks to join the new X-Men spinoff film, New Mutants. According to Variety, Heaton is "in negotiations" to play the character Sam Guthrie/Cannonball.

Heaton would join a cast that already includes Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams (Wolfsbane) and Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik). Additionally, Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson is rumoured to play Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone is directing New Mutants.

According to a report, the film could be departure from the more traditional superhero action of the other X-Men films, with a ComingSoon story describing it as a "teen horror movie." This ties into comments made last year by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who said that it would have "its own unique, original voice."

New Mutants opens on April 13, 2018.