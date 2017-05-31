This Stranger Things Actor Could Join The New X-Men Spinoff
Charlie Heaton could play Cannonball in the 2018 film.
Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix show, is reportedly in talks to join the new X-Men spinoff film, New Mutants. According to Variety, Heaton is "in negotiations" to play the character Sam Guthrie/Cannonball.
Heaton would join a cast that already includes Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams (Wolfsbane) and Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik). Additionally, Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson is rumoured to play Dr. Cecilia Reyes.
The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone is directing New Mutants.
According to a report, the film could be departure from the more traditional superhero action of the other X-Men films, with a ComingSoon story describing it as a "teen horror movie." This ties into comments made last year by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who said that it would have "its own unique, original voice."
New Mutants opens on April 13, 2018.
Join the conversation