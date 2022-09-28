This Steeply Discounted 4K OLED TV Is Especially Good For PS5
Several Sony Bravia XR TVs are on sale right now, including a 55-inch model with a $700 price cut.
The Sony Bravia TV lineup is filled with great products, but their price tags often soar over $2,000--putting them out of budget for most shoppers. That’s not the case today, however, as Amazon is offering huge discounts on the 65-inch and 55-inch Bravia XR 4K TVs, letting you snag them for up to $700 off.
Sony OLED 55-Inch Bravia XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
$1298 (was $2000)
The 65-inch and 55-inch models offer the same features, including an OLED 4K display, support for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streaming services, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and a premium Cognitive Processor XR that helps produce deep blacks and natural colors. The TV is especially attractive if you own a PS5, as the Bravia offers little to no input lag (8.5ms) and provides you with a smooth gaming experience. It also has automated HDR tone mapping and genre picture switching for PS5 games.
You’ll also benefit from a few Bravia XR exclusive features for PS5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch--in other words, the PS5’s good-looking graphics will look even better on this display.
The 55-inch model is seeing the biggest price cut, with just over a $700 discount available at Amazon. The 65-inch model might be a better fit for a big room, and its price cut of $600 is nothing to scoff at.
As usual, Prime members can opt for free shipping, with select locations eligible for an arrival date as early as this weekend. If you’re not sold on the Bravia, be sure to check out our round-up of the best 4K TVs for gaming in 2022 for a few more options.
