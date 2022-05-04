This Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox Controller Hopefully Won't Ruin Your Aim

While today is Star Wars Day, Razer is celebrating Revenge of the Fifth a little bit early with its latest Xbox controller. After releasing Xbox wireless controllers that sport Boba Fett and Mandalorian color schemes, the newest piece of hardware from the company has been inspired by the signature look of the Galactic Empire's Stormtroopers.

The end result is a controller that looks like a Stormtrooper helmet, with the gray, black, and white colors creating a menacing image. Complementing the controller is a quick-charge station, dressed up in similar colors and a reminder that this peripheral serves the Empire. It's available to preorder now for $200.

Razer Limited Edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Controller Internally, you can expect the same great hardware that has made the Core Xbox wireless controller a step up from the previous generation of gaming, textured grips, and an elegant ergonomic design makes it easy to hold for hours, the impulse analog triggers do a superb job at sending haptic feedback signals into your fingertips, and the controller can be used on PC as well. See at Razer

There's even a small Easter egg on the rear referencing Stormtrooper TK-421, the operator of the mouse droid who got on Chewbacca's bad side in Star Wars: A New Hope.

If you're more of a Boba Fett or Mandalorian kind of Star Wars fan, you can save on both of those controllers today as well. The Boba Fett bundle is on sale for $150 while the Mandalorian edition is down to $140.

For more great bargains, don't forget to browse our Star Wars Day deals feature for discounts on merchandise, collectibles, and more.