This Skyrim Mod Adds a Mordor-Inspired Nemesis System To The Game

A new PC mod for Skyrim has added a take on the Nemesis system, giving players the chance to create an adversary from almost any hostile creature in the game. While the mod doesn't work with key characters, it can turn run-of-the-mill mudcrabs, Draugr, and dragons into high-level opponents who'll steal your gear and gain buffs in the process.

Created by Syclonix and directly inspired by Shadow of Mordor's iconic system--as well as roguelikes and other modern RPG ideas--the mod works by leveling up any enemy that kills you, giving them an extra perk, and applying a debuff to you. They'll also run off with your weapon, and the only way to get the debuff removed and your equipment back is to hunt down your new best frenemy.

Just some of the options you can tinker with in this mod

The mod does create a quest for you to track, so you won't have to worry about not being able to find the mudcrab that inflicted a curse on you and made off with your favorite sword. They can run, but they cannot hide.

You can have up to five antagonists active at any time, with the mod using a respawn system to cleverly keep data on your foe within Skyrim's system. Enemies can also grow to a maximum of 25 levels above you, so there'll always be a chance that you can triumph when you eventually find them and demand a rematch. If you're interested in trying it out, you can find Syclonix's work on the Nexus Mods website.

In other mod news, Stray has received some custom work that has been both heartwarming and downright disturbing. Modders are working on placing custom cats within the feline puzzle game, while other individuals are working on more horrifying projects such as turning GTA protagonists into nightmare fuel creatures within the world of Stray.

As for Lord of the Rings fans, the upcoming Amazon show recently debuted a new action-packed trailer at Comic-Con and the showrunners for the series addressed rumors regarding the show's politics.