This Samson USB Microphone Does Nearly Everything, And It's Just $99 Today

If you’ve been looking for a microphone that can really do it all, then it's likely you've come across Samson's G-Track Pro. Not only is it a condenser microphone with the flexibility of a USB connection, it's also an all-in-one mixer that lets you experiment with different pick-up patterns and mix that directly with an instrument input. The best part though? It's only $99 today at B&H for today.

Samson G-Track Pro $100 (was $140) The Samson G-Track Pro bears similarities to the renowned Blue Yeti, one of our picks for the best streaming microphones. It features dials on the front that let you choose from three pick-up patterns--cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional--as well as adjust your gain on the fly. There's a useful mute button too which can come in handy if you're using this for day-time meetings or night-time streaming, and all of this is powered by a built-in audio interface that captures at 96 kHz/24-bit. See at B&H

The beauty of the G-Track Pro is its flexibility outside of just being a traditional microphone. On the back, the microphone has an AUX port for zero-latency monitoring as well as a line-in for any instruments you might want to mix into vocal recordings. The microphone also lets you adjust levels for each individual input, acting as a super portable, all-in-one mixing solution that you can use with guitars, keyboards, and more.

Of course, this works just as well with any other inputs that are compatible with the port, including soundboards and phones that you can use to inject additional effects into your recordings (for podcasts, as an example.)

It really is a great microphone at an awesome price, especially since Samson has a reputation for microphones that punch well above their weight class (the Samson Q2U is still considered one of the best start podcast microphones on the market). If you're looking to start streaming, be sure to also check out our picks for the best streaming accessories, including webcams, capture cards, and more microphones.