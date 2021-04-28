The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
This Samson USB Microphone Does Nearly Everything, And It's Just $99 Today
The Samson G-Track Pro might be the most complete USB microphone on the market, and today only it's down to a budget price.
If you’ve been looking for a microphone that can really do it all, then it's likely you've come across Samson's G-Track Pro. Not only is it a condenser microphone with the flexibility of a USB connection, it's also an all-in-one mixer that lets you experiment with different pick-up patterns and mix that directly with an instrument input. The best part though? It's only $99 today at B&H for today.
Samson G-Track Pro
$100 (was $140)
The Samson G-Track Pro bears similarities to the renowned Blue Yeti, one of our picks for the best streaming microphones. It features dials on the front that let you choose from three pick-up patterns--cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional--as well as adjust your gain on the fly. There's a useful mute button too which can come in handy if you're using this for day-time meetings or night-time streaming, and all of this is powered by a built-in audio interface that captures at 96 kHz/24-bit.
The beauty of the G-Track Pro is its flexibility outside of just being a traditional microphone. On the back, the microphone has an AUX port for zero-latency monitoring as well as a line-in for any instruments you might want to mix into vocal recordings. The microphone also lets you adjust levels for each individual input, acting as a super portable, all-in-one mixing solution that you can use with guitars, keyboards, and more.
Of course, this works just as well with any other inputs that are compatible with the port, including soundboards and phones that you can use to inject additional effects into your recordings (for podcasts, as an example.)
It really is a great microphone at an awesome price, especially since Samson has a reputation for microphones that punch well above their weight class (the Samson Q2U is still considered one of the best start podcast microphones on the market). If you're looking to start streaming, be sure to also check out our picks for the best streaming accessories, including webcams, capture cards, and more microphones.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: New Games, Animal Crossing Merch, Board Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation