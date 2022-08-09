This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Only $250 Right Now

Brand-new MacBook Airs are pricey, but today you can snag a refurbished 2015 model for just $250. It won’t set the world on fire with its specs, although it’s still a premium laptop that looks sharp and packs enough of a punch to take on the usual assortment of daily browsing and light editing. It’s also a good option for students seeking a reliable laptop to get them through the school year. Considering the longevity of most MacBooks--models that are 10 years old often still work just fine--purchasing a 2015 model at this price is a pretty darn good deal.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch (128GB, Refurbished) $250 (was $1,200) Despite its age, there’s a lot of great hardware packed inside the MacBook Air. Aside from a vivid 13.3-inch screen, you’ll get 4GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 1.6Ghz processor, 128GB SSD, and 720p camera designed for FaceTime. It’s all pulled together by a slick, portable design that still looks incredibly premium. The refurbished unit has been given a rating of “B,” meaning you can expect it to function normally but there might be some light scuffing or scratches on the body. See at GameSpot Deals

Along with the laptop, you’ll get a Magsafe Charger and a 30-day warranty with your purchase. Returns are also accepted up to 30 days after shipment. Delivery times vary by location, but you can expect to see your MacBook Air as early as August 14.

It's not the high-powered MacBook Airs of today, but for just $250, you’d be hard-pressed to find another Apple product that packs the same punch.