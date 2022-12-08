This Portable Xbox Series S Monitor Is On Sale For A Big Discount At Amazon

DEPGI’s portable gaming monitor for Xbox Series S is on sale for just $230 (normally $300) at Amazon right now. This collapsable 12.5-inch is the perfect peripheral if you’re traveling over the holidays and want to bring your Series S along with you. Amazon lists the price as $260, but make sure you click the coupon box to get the extra $30 off.

DEGPI’s screen slots snugly to the Series S and is secured with four screws included in the box. The package also includes an HDMI cable and DC power cable. As for the screen’s specs, the 12.5-inch IPS screen sports a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, meaning you can play your games in HD and up to 60 frames per second, and it supports HDR for vibrant colors and deeper contrast. The screen is also equipped with AMD’s FreeSync tech, which reduces screen tearing, stuttering, and input delay.

Xbox Series S portable monitor

You can also use the screen as an external display for other devices like smartphones, PCs, and other game consoles, but it's only able to attach to the Series S.

When not in use, the screen folds down flush with the Series S. It adds a few centimeters to the Series S’s overall bulk, but it’s still small and lightweight--not to mention infinitely more portable and convenient than lugging around a full-size display to plug the console into.

If you picked up the discounted monitor and need suggestions on what to play over the holidays, check our lists of the best Xbox Series X|S games, and the best Xbox Game Pass games. Also, if this monitor looks cool to you but you don't actually have an Xbox Series S yet, you can still get the Xbox Series S holiday edition for only $240 right now.