This Persona 5 Joker Figure Is Gorgeous, Available For Pre-Order

Persona 5's protagonist is getting a posable figma figure, available for pre-order now through Goodsmile's online shop. It costs around $60 before tax and import fees.

The Joker figma, made by Max Factory, comes with three interchangeable face options, and you can add optional gun and knife accessories to go with him. He also comes with a Morgana figure, which makes $60 a pretty good deal. Check them out below.

Orders on Goodsmile's online shop also include an extra "sparkling eyes" part for Morgana, included above. This Morgana figure is separate from the Nendoroid Morgana, also available on Goodsmile's shop, which is much more detailed and includes more spare parts.

In other Persona 5 news, an anime adaptation was recently announced and will air in Japan in 2018.