This New PS5 Pro Controller Takes "Modular" To A Whole New Level

Out of the box, it can be used in either wireless or wired mode, PC players can customize the button and EQ settings through the Victrix Control Hub app, and it has room for up to three unique profiles that can be toggled between on the fly.

It's the technical side of this controller where things get exciting, as Victrix has designed this peripheral with modularity in mind. The reversible left module allows for both the standard PlayStation stick configuration as well as offset sticks, while fighting game fans can insert the Fight Pad module to replace the right analog stick with six microswitch buttons. If that's not enough customization, you can also switch out the D-pad, analog stick caps, and analog stick gates to suit your needs.

You can also expect four mappable back-buttons, multi-position clutch triggers with five different stopping points--great for anyone who wants to fine-tune trigger pulls to their liking--and full 3D audio compatibility on PS5 when using a headset through the 3.5mm jack.