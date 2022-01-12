This New 60-Player Shooter Has Hoverboards And A Robot Moose

Canadian developer Blue Isle Studios has announced its next project, and it's an intriguing-looking first-person shooter called Leap that supports 60-player battles.

Two factions, the United Earth Defense Coalition and the Exo-Terrans, are facing off in the multiplayer shooter. Players choose from one of four classes, each boasting an exosuit that has its own attributes. Players can call in air strikes, deploy turrets, and use guided cruise missiles to take out their foes.

Leap is described as an "aerial" shooter as well, and to that end, it supports jetpacks and grappling hooks, as well as hoverboards that look like something out of Back to the Future. There are vehicles, too, including a "mechanical moose," to help you get around the maps faster. Check out the announcement trailer below to get a first look at Leap.

A closed beta test for Leap begins January 19, and you can sign up for a chance to get in on the game's website. The game is scheduled to launch "soon" on PC through Steam Early Access. As of yet, the studio has not announced if Leap will also come to any console platforms.

Blue Isle Studios is an independent studio based in Toronto and known for games like Slender: The Arrival, Valley, and Citadel: Forged With Fire.