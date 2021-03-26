This NBA 2K21 Lego Build Uses 42,000 Pieces To Create Zion Williamson

The famous Lego brick-builder Ryan McNaught AKA The Brickman has turned his attention to the NBA 2K series for his latest creation--and it's darn impressive.

McNaught and his team used around 42,000 Lego bricks to build a "true-to-size" recreation of NBA superstar Zion Williamson, who is the cover star of NBA 2K21's next-gen edition. In real life, Williams is 6' 7", so he is a very, very large man.

McNaught said in a statement that the most difficult part of his build was getting Williamson's pose correct.

"The most unusual aspect about our Lego Zion was his pose. Getting the Lego bricks to stay together on these crazy angles--almost gravity-defying--was quite a challenge. Our skills were well and truly put to the test while building Zion, and we're really proud of the model we've been able to build through this partnership."

McNaught shows off his epic creation in the video above, and he also speaks about the difficulty of creating a circular object--the basketball--with rectangular bricks.

In other news about epic Lego brick builds, you can check out this jaw-dropping Lord of the Rings creation that uses an astonishing 150 million bricks.

As for the NBA 2K series, 2K Sports recently acquired the design studio HookBang. Going forward, it will become Visual Concepts Austin, contributing to the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K21 has sold more than 8 million copies, with microtransaction spending rising year-over-year as well.