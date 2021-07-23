This Multiplatform Mobile Controller Is On Sale For A Great Price

Maybe it's obvious, but the way we play video games has changed immensely. The proliferation of gaming consoles as well as the rise of PC gaming means that, if you really wanted to play every big game that's coming out, you'd have to own at least three controllers, a mouse, and a keyboard. And that's fine if you're willing to deal with that clutter. But if the industry is innovating so much, why isn't there a better way? As it turns out, there is.

The Serafim S1: Multi-Platform Gaming Controller is compatible with Android phones as well as Steam, Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, and more, and it's on sale for 34% off. It has two joysticks and 12 buttons, including the standard A/B/X/Y and trigger buttons. And the buttons are customizable so you can map them for use on your phone. For popular games like PUBG Mobile, Mario Kart Tour, and Injustice 2, the optimized button pattern is already programmed in, so you can simply access the stored mapping and enjoy it. You can program macros right into the controller, a great tool for games like League of Legends and others of its ilk.

The Serafim S1 connects via Bluetooth and comes with a wireless Bluetooth dongle, and with over 20 hours of battery life, you needn't worry about your controller dying mid-game. The Serafim Play app supports Minecraft and Call of Duty: Mobile as well as a variety of other popular games. And the best part? The Serafim S1: Multi-Platform Gaming Controller On the Go can be all yours, for just $46 (reg.$69). If you want a multiplatform controller that does more for you, from innovative button mapping to custom macro controls, an affordable option is right in front of you, just in time.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.