This LG Monitor And Xbox Controller Deal Feels Kind Of Magical
You can get a 27-inch 1440p LG monitor with an Xbox controller for only $347, less than the price of the monitor on its own.
Every now and then, we come across a deal that sounds too good to be true. That's the case with BuyDig's latest deal on the LG 27GN800-B monitor, which drops to $347 if you buy it with an Xbox wireless controller. This deal seems to work with every color of Xbox controller except Shock Blue. All you have to do is add both the monitor and a controller to your cart--a value of $465--and the price will drop to $347 like magic--or as BuyDig calls it, "a coupon." Amazon has the LG monitor for $347 as well, but you don't get the "free" controller.
The LG 27GN800-B is a 27-inch IPS monitor that boasts a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Its borderless display is backed up by FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility. It's a great monitor for gaming, especially in the $400 price range, and getting it at a discount with what's essentially a free Xbox controller is a steal.
Eligible controllers:
- Xbox wireless controller - Pulse Red
- Xbox wireless controller - Robot White
- Xbox wireless controller - Carbon Black
This deal is only eligible with the new version of the Xbox wireless controller, which released alongside the Xbox Series X and S. It features a slightly smaller form factor than the Xbox One's controller in addition to boasting textured grip, a new D-pad, and a share button. They normally go for $65 each.
