This LG 1440p, 144Hz Monitor Is A Steal At $300 Today
Friday's best deals include a $100 discount on one of our favorite gaming monitors, the LG 27GN800-B.
LG makes some of the best gaming monitors around, and its LG 27GN800-B balances great performance and resolution, featuring a 27-inch 1440p IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. Normally $400, you can pick up the 27GN800-B for $300 today only, as Best Buy is slashing $100 off as part of its Friday Deals of the Day. Even better: Amazon is price-matching this deal as well, but likely only for today.
LG 27GN800-B
$300 (was $400)
Key specs:
- QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Nvidia G-Sync Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium
- HDR10 support
- Thin bezel for virtually borderless screen
- Two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort Ver. 1.4
With a 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time, the LG 27GN800-B can handle fast-paced games and competitive multiplayer titles where responsiveness can mean the difference between success and defeat. But its 27-inch IPS display with HDR means you'll also reap the benefits of detailed, high-contrast graphics, great for those who like to enjoy immersive single-player titles as well. And with AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility, this monitor keeps gameplay smooth and free of screen tearing.
If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you can check out our guide to the best 144Hz monitors for more options, including LG's 4K and 144Hz display, the 27GN950-B. You can also brush up on the latest monitor technologies and see the best 240Hz monitors if you're considering higher refresh rates.
