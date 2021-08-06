Ariana Grande Fortnite Show Fortnite Alien Artifacts Apex Legends Seer Guide August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Xbox Walmart Restock

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

This LG 1440p, 144Hz Monitor Is A Steal At $300 Today

Friday's best deals include a $100 discount on one of our favorite gaming monitors, the LG 27GN800-B.

By on

Comments

LG makes some of the best gaming monitors around, and its LG 27GN800-B balances great performance and resolution, featuring a 27-inch 1440p IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support. Normally $400, you can pick up the 27GN800-B for $300 today only, as Best Buy is slashing $100 off as part of its Friday Deals of the Day. Even better: Amazon is price-matching this deal as well, but likely only for today.

LG 27GN800-B

$300 (was $400)

Key specs:

  • QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • Nvidia G-Sync Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium
  • HDR10 support
  • Thin bezel for virtually borderless screen
  • Two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort Ver. 1.4

With a 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time, the LG 27GN800-B can handle fast-paced games and competitive multiplayer titles where responsiveness can mean the difference between success and defeat. But its 27-inch IPS display with HDR means you'll also reap the benefits of detailed, high-contrast graphics, great for those who like to enjoy immersive single-player titles as well. And with AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility, this monitor keeps gameplay smooth and free of screen tearing.

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you can check out our guide to the best 144Hz monitors for more options, including LG's 4K and 144Hz display, the 27GN950-B. You can also brush up on the latest monitor technologies and see the best 240Hz monitors if you're considering higher refresh rates.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)