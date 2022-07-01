This Lenovo Gaming Laptop Deal Is Incredible
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is only $600 right now, and it hits a sweet spot for power and portability.
Best Buy has a great deal right now on a Lenovo gaming laptop, which combines a surprising amount of power with portability. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is discounted to only $600, down from its $940 retail price. That's a phenomenal deal for sleek gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Powered by an Intel Core processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is ideal for playing games at 1080p with all the visual bells and whistles turned on. Internally, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, up to 4.4GHz clock speed, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and a 256GB SSD.
It boasts a compact 15.6-inch full HD IPS display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Other hardware extras include three USB ports, ethernet connectivity, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi support.
This deal will likely be gone after the weekend, so check it out while you can.
If you do miss out on that offer, another alternative worth looking at is the HP Victus. While it's not as powerful as the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, it does have a reliable selection of hardware inside of it. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch screen that has a 144 Hz refresh rate and 9 ms response time. Also priced at $600, it's a sturdy piece of tech that can handle plenty of games installed on it.
