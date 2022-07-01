This Lenovo Gaming Laptop Deal Is Incredible

Powered by an Intel Core processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is ideal for playing games at 1080p with all the visual bells and whistles turned on. Internally, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, up to 4.4GHz clock speed, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and a 256GB SSD.

It boasts a compact 15.6-inch full HD IPS display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Other hardware extras include three USB ports, ethernet connectivity, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi support.

This deal will likely be gone after the weekend, so check it out while you can.