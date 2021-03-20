This Lenovo Chair Includes A Katana

We've all been there: You're playing your favorite PC game and a ninja emerges from the darkness to strike you down with a single blow. Lenovo has the solution for that with a very-limited katana-equipped gaming chair. No longer will you have to worry, as you'll be able to parry your attacker while getting Play of the Game as Winston.

Only available to five lucky people in a drawing through Lenovo in Japan, the "Devil's Blade" chair features a replica katana along with a sheath, as well as a backing design based on the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It's a customized version of an existing chair and Lenovo doesn't have any plans to sell it once the giveaway has completed. That's probably for the best, lest too many people become katana masters.

"While you played Overwatch, I studied the blade." It has a nice ring to it.

In actuality, the sword can't be pulled out of its slot on the side of the chair, so it's purely for looks. Because it sticks up near the armrest, there is also a chance it could get in the way of your own arms while you're trying to game. Based on the wording of the requirements, it looks like you also have to actually live in Japan in order to qualify.

If you're looking for a gaming chair that might be a little more functional, if less deadly, check out or picks for the best gaming chairs of 2021. These include chairs designed specifically for gaming in a variety of form factors--even a bean bag chair.