This JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Statue At NYCC Is Amazing

New York Comic-Con is filled with a ton of eye-catching booths, events, and cosplayers everywhere. It's a sensory overload; however, I found calm and inner-peace when I was this life-sized JoJo's Bizarre Adventure statue at the Viz Media booth, which you can stare at for hours below.

This statue coming in at around seven feet tall is quite possibly one of the coolest things at the convention. The attention to detail, the paint, and sculpting are amazing. After getting hypnotized by Jotaro's two belts, floating gold chain, and the defiantly popped collar on his jacket, I knew I need to start watching JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Viz Media had the statue out as part of a contest during New York Comic Con where they wanted con-goers to take a selfie using the hashtag #jojospose on Twitter and Instagram. Winners would then be selected to receive Set 1 on Blu-ray. The link to the contest rules is broken, but Viz is offering up a few deals on their products, so if you're still at Comic-Con for Sunday, you have a few hours left to check it our for yourself.

