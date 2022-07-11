This HP Gaming Laptop Is Only $550 For Prime Day

You don't have to just watch Amazon for Prime Day deals--there are great ones from other retailers who use Amazon's sale as an excuse to compete with their own slashed prices. In the gaming laptop department, Best Buy is coming out swinging with a low price on an HP Victus gaming laptop. It's not the most powerful laptop on the market, but at $550, it's a pretty strong contender.

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop $550 (was $800) The HP Victus sports an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch screen has a 144 Hz refresh rate and 9 ms response time. All of that adds up to a gaming laptop that can handle most of the games you throw at it and which won't decimate your wallet. See at Best Buy

While it's not a high-end gaming laptop--the GeForce GTX 1650 is a budget Nvidia card that's been on the market a few years now--this is a pretty solid choice for a gaming laptop on a budget. If keeping costs down is your thing, we've also rounded up a list of the best cheap gaming laptops on the market in 2022 that can help you see all your options before making a decision.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12, to Wednesday, July 13, but there are already a whole lot more deals out in the wild, both from Amazon and to compete with the online retail giant. We've already got a huge list of Prime Day deals you should check out; additionally, you can snag a whole slew of free video games prior to the start of the shopping event. You can also find pre-Prime Day deals on monitors, Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, and more. We'll be dropping all sorts of additional Prime Day coverage throughout the week, so stay tuned.