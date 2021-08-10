This Highly Rated Nintendo Switch Battery Pack Is Only $30 Today (Save $40)

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are great handheld devices, but if you use them on the go extensively, you're probably aware that neither has the greatest battery life. A portable battery pack is an incredibly useful Switch accessory that gives the console extra juice while on the go. Adorama has an excellent today-only deal on the Anker PowerCore 13400 Powerbank, a battery pack specifically released for the Nintendo Switch and certified by Nintendo. It even has a Nintendo Switch logo on it. The Anker PowerCore 13400 is on sale for only $30, down from $70. This same battery pack is currently $60 at Amazon, so this is quite the deal.

This battery pack stores 13,400mAh of juice, and it's even capable of charging your Switch while playing. With the PowerCore, you can give your Switch almost two full charges before it needs its own charge. It also has the added benefit of being compact. As a USB-C battery pack, you can also use it to charge other USB-C devices.