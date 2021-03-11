This Halo Infinite Collector Box Comes With A Tiny Energy Sword And More

If you've ever wanted Halo socks or a Master Chief mug, Best Buy has you covered with a new Halo Infinite collector box full of themed merch. Available for $40, the Halo Infinite collector box contains a Master Chief art print, a tiny collectible Energy Sword, the aforementioned socks, and more. It releases March 28, but you can preorder it now.

Halo Infinite collector box $40 The collector box's full contents are a Master Chief art print, Halo hat, Master Chief mug, a phone holder, Master Chief and Warthog pins, UNSC socks, and the Energy Sword vinyl figure. See at Best Buy

If you're looking for more Halo Infinite merch, Best Buy has a number of cool options. Best Buy's exclusive Master Chief Funko Pop has an awesome camo finish, while the 8-inch Master Chief figure can hold your phone and controller while you're not using them. The best Halo figure, however, is definitely the Dark Horse Master Chief PVC statue. It features Chief in a strong, majestic pose as he holds the iconic assault rifle and surveys the area.

Halo Infinite is expected to release this fall, and if you want to be ready for its release, you can reserve your copy ahead of time. Check out our Halo Infinite preorder guide, which features a discounted bundle that comes with the aforementioned Dark Horse statue.