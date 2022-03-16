This Guilty Gear Strive Modder Is Adding Fully Realised Characters To The Game

Game dev and modder WistfulHopes has released a number of mods for Guilty Gear Strive since it released last year, and recently has managed to add full characters into the game including series regular Sin Kiske and even Goku--complete with mechanics from Dragon Ball FighterZ.

While not a playable mod, or at least not yet, WistfulHopes released a video on her Twitter of Goku fighting seamlessly in Guilty Gear Strive. Where most modded characters in games like Strive are simply added as cosmetic-only skins on top of existing characters, WistfulHopes' Goku has been built for Strive from the ground up. The modder explained in the comments that she had to build certain DBFZ mechanics from scratch, including super dash.

goku beats ur ass in real life pic.twitter.com/2v06ZSqcI0 — Ryn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@WistfulHopes) March 16, 2022

The modder later posted a follow-up video showing even more Goku gameplay, with added special moves.

goku beats your ass again, but this time he has special moves pic.twitter.com/4HcsKHLEV5 — Ryn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@WistfulHopes) March 17, 2022

WistfulHopes recently launched a mod that added series regular Sin Kiske into the 2021 game, becoming the first Strive mod to add a fully unique custom character. The mod includes a full custom moveset based on previous games, as well as unique animations, colors, and even a new design for the character. A beta version of the mod with added updates is also available for supporters on Ko-fi.

Other projects WistfulHopes has released include Guilty Gear Strive Plus, an expansive mod that aims to balance the game's existing roster, as well as working in mechanics and moves from previous Guilty Gear games.