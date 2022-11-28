This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

You've got two options with this cradle, which both feature a more standard design that's in line with modern gaming. The NexiGo Gripcon will cost you $35 or $36, depending on which color you pick, and works on either the Switch or the Switch OLED model. It also features four mappable back buttons and replaceable joystick caps.

The Gripcon comes in blue and green (shown above), blue and red, or black. No matter which color you pick, you're getting the same great features. Keep in mind that this controller is only for handheld mode on Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED; you cannot use it unless the console is attached to the grip.

