This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences

Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?

GameSpot has a new video that compares the graphical differences on a PS4 in 1080p with the 4K version with fidelity mode on for PS5. The video also shows side-by-side combat and raw gameplay, as well as a split comparison view that displays how the game compares in a single scene.

As you can see in the video, the PS4 version seems to hold up well. Sony is releasing the game on PS4 presumably for commercial reasons given the PS4 install base stretches beyond 100 million compared to 25 million for the PS5.

On PS5, Ragnarok allows players to choose to prioritize resolution (makes the visual quality better and tamps down frame rate) or prioritize performance (gives the edge to frame rate).

Reviews for the game began to appear online this week, with GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok review scoring the game a 9/10. For more, check out what other critics think of God of War Ragnarok.