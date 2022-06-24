This Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Launch Day Deal Is Great
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has arrived on Nintendo Switch, but if you didn't preorder a copy, you can take advantage of a stellar release-day deal. When using promo code GSFWRIOS at Daily Steals, you can snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $49, down from its usual price of $60.
This is the only discount we’ve seen for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and it’s unlikely we'll see a better deal for months. The deal comes with free shipping and should arrive sometime next week. The discount will remain active until July 7--so you have a couple weeks to decide if you're waiting for more opinions to come in before picking it up.
It earned a 7/10 in our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review thanks to its great character development and fun action combat. A demo is available on the eShop if you’re interested in testing out the game before buying a copy.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes builds on the foundation laid by the original from 2017. There’s a big difference this time around, however, as you’ll see more than a few familiar faces from the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Aside from the usual Musuo action, which has you facing off against hundreds of foes in large-scale battles, you’ll also be able to give commands to your army as you work to gain the upper hand.
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 24, 2022
