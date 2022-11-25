This Feature-Packed Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Is Only $300

For those of you looking to add some tasteful decor to your home, this Black Friday special on an Arcade1Up Ridge Racer arcade cabinet can easily add some nostalgic class to your home. Yes, it's Riiiiiiiidge Racer. Available at Best Buy and GameStop, you can save $400 on this ode to the racing game past, as it's on sale for just $300.

This isn't a compact arcade cabinet either, as you're getting a nearly full-size replica treatment here. It comes with accelerator and brake pedals, a two-way shifter, and a rumble-shock steering wheel. The rest of the cabinet also looks great as well, as it has a crisp 17" color LCD screen, dual speakers, a light-up marquee, a custom-designed riser, and volume controls. It even has built-in Wi-Fi that allows you to see who's at the top of the leaderboard.

Inside the cabinet, you'll also get a rich selection of games that includes the original Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Victory Lap. No driver's license is required.

For more arcade deals during Black Friday, check out these bargains on the Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Simpsons arcade cabinets that are also marked down to just $300.