This Excellent PS5 SSD Is Discounted To A New Low Price
The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink is available for $136 at Newegg.
The PS5's internal storage fills up quicker than you might expect. With just 667GB of usable space, those who regularly play their PS5--especially those who play live service games--might find themselves uninstalling games regularly. There's an easy solution to this pesky issue: installing your own internal SSD. Newegg just so happens to have an excellent deal on our favorite NVMe SSD for PS5. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung 980 Pro with a heatsink for only $136, down from $230. Best Buy. This deal is only available today, so make sure to scoop it up before it's gone. You have to enter promo code SSBS429 to knock the discounted price down from $170 to $136. This is the best deal we've seen on the 980 Pro with a heatsink.
Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB SSD
$136 (was $230)
This particular 980 Pro NVMe also comes with a heatsink already attached, so you can just pop it into your PS5 and you're good to go.
The PS5 requires a fairly high-end SSD with fast speeds, and the Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD ticks all the right boxes. When installed properly, you'll experience speeds that are almost indistinguishable from the console's built-in SSD. And since it's manufactured by Samsung, you'll know that you're getting a reliable drive that's built to last.
Not sold on the Samsung 980 Pro? Consider checking out our list of best SSDs for PS5.
