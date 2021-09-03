This Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Can Save You From Death, For A Price

There's a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod available to download on PC that adds a healthcare system, one in which you pay a premium for a team of trained in-game medical professionals to revive you really quick.

The mod, Death Alternative by Nexus Mods user 3nvy, circumvents the death screen by giving you an option to revive in a nearby hotel room. Which room is anyone's guess, but the amount of time treatment takes and the Eddies needed to activate a package is dependent on which tier you select. There are three available: Silver (10,000), Gold (25,000, and Platinum (50,000), which restore 25%, 50%, or 100% of your life, respectively.

This is how it works: You head over to the Trauma Team building located in the MedCenter, where you then select one of the three available plans. There's no cost upfront, so you could choose the Platinum tier if you want. Once you die, you're asked if you want to revive or go out the old-fashioned way: Watching the death screen and reloading a previous save. If you have enough Eddies in your pocket for your chosen plan, you'll revive at a hotel room. End up short on funds and the Trauma Team cancels your insurance.

Hypothetically, you can revive yourself as many times as you want--as long as you have the Eddies to afford whatever your health insurance premium is.

The mod is still in the "early stages," but 3nvy has planned features in the works, such as debuffs upon death and possibly waking up in the trash with all your gear stripped and a quest to get it back (if no insurance is enabled).

While this mod is currently available on PC, there may be a chance it could appear in the official game. Developer CD Projekt Red recently hired a group of modders to work on both Cyberpunk 2077's backend and mod support.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CDPR said during a September 1 earnings report that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of the game could miss the "target date" of "late 2021."