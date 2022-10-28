This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome

A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:

To celebrate the release of #APlagueTaleRequiem, we asked @VaduAmka to create a custom Xbox Series X and give it away to one lucky winner!🍀



The winner will also get a key of the game and another Series X.



To enter:

-follow our account

-RT this post

-tag a friend in the replies pic.twitter.com/N40LQGiVti — Focus Entertainment 🐀 (@Focus_entmt) October 27, 2022

Unlike the standard Xbox Series X, this one has various designs etched into it and a gathering collection of tendrils infesting it. There's also at least one rat on the surface, although we're not brave enough to open the box up for a nasty surprise if there is one. As an added bonus, the included controller features a similar collection of tendrils, masonry, and a big rat on its shell. If you'd like to grab this one-of-a-kind Xbox, all you have to do is follow the simple instructions in the tweet above.

Since it launched in November 2020, Microsoft has teamed up with a number of brands to create custom Xbox Series X|S consoles. Most companies have opted to apply custom wraps and decals to the Xbox Series S, which lends itself surprisingly well to customization. Some of these campaigns have included striking designs for The Elder Scrolls Online, House of the Dragon, and Diablo II: Resurrected.

As for A Plague Tale: Requiem, reviews have mostly been positive for this sequel. In GameSpot's A Plague Tale: Requiem review, Richard Wakeling gave the game a 7/10 saying, "A Plague Tale: Requiem excels in the same areas its predecessor did. Its stealth-action gameplay is uneven but has at least improved, introducing more tools for you to play around with and expanding in scope." He adds that the unique setting and heart-rending story adds a lot of value to sometimes rote stealth.