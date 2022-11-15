This Custom Sonic Frontiers Xbox Controller Has Spikes On It

Following the furry Sonic controller comes another unique build themed around the speedy hedgehog. To celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontier, TagMODS and Turtle Beach came up with a limited-edition controller design that features actual spokes on it.

The controllers are made up of around 50 hedgehog-like spikes featuring custom red-and-white "shoes" on the grips and shoulders. These controllers are functional, in case you were wondering.

Behold

Gallery

Australian video game distributor Five Star Games commissioned 30 of them, 20 of which will be available for Australian consumers to score via giveaways on social media at @Turtlebeach_AU and @EBGamesAU.

Winning one in the competition is the only way to score one of the controllers as they are not being made available for general sale. The controllers are valued at $470 AUD each.

Sonic Frontiers launched earlier this month on console and PC. GameSpot's Sonic Frontiers review scored the game a 7/10, with critic Richard Wakeling writing, "It has its flaws, and there's definite room for improvement, but the spiky mascot is finally moving in the right direction."