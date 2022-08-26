This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games
Fanatical's new Diamond Collection bundle lets you build your own bundle of Steam games.
A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
Dishonored 2 is one of the standout games in the catalog. It features a dystopian world to explore as either Corvo or Emily. Each character has their own unique skills, giving you a reason to replay the game a second time once the credits roll. Whichever you pick, however, you’ll be treated to a stealth-action game that lets you play on your own terms and slowly unravel a surprisingly nuanced story.
You’ll also find Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and Internet Café Simulator 2 in the catalog. All told, you’ll have 18 different titles to choose from for your bundle. This includes the following:
Diamond Collection Build Your Own Bundle Catalog
- The Evil Within 2
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense
- Yaga
- Dishonored 2
- Shady Part of Me
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- Fallout 4
- Roundguard
- Pathologic 2
- Internet Cafe Simulator 2
- Unity of Command II
- Dread X Collection 5
- Dread X Collection: The Hunt
- DeadPoly
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Banners of Ruin
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Just Die Already
Some of the games are a bit more obscure than others, but there’s still a good variety to choose from. Whether you’re seeking a bunch of quirky indies or some AAA hits from years past, the Diamond Collection has something for everyone. Be sure to head over to Fanatical and peruse the deal while you can.
