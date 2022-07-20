This Apple Pencil Alternative Is On Sale For Only $40

Looking for a reliable, affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil? This Digi Pen is now on sale for just $40, and it brings much of the same functionality to your touchscreen--including a 1.2mm tip, 20-hour battery life, and palm rejection technology.

Digi Pen for iPad & Tablets $45 (was $100) This sleek digital pencil clocks in at 167mm long and 9mm wide, offering a comfortable fit for most users. Its body is crafted from aluminum alloy for a lightweight yet premium feel and embedded with three indicator lights to let you know when it's time to recharge. Rounding out the package is a touch switch that easily powers on the device, and a 1.2mm tip that's highly sensitive and capable of producing strokes of different sizes depending on its angle of application.

You can fully charge the Digi Pen in just an hour using a USB-C cable, and it comes with a 30-day return policy if it doesn’t live up to expectations. Few digital pencils in this price range offer the same impressive spec list as this, so be sure to take a look at the discount while you can.