This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
The Home Golf MicroSimulator tracks your swing metrics and gives you a way to practice when the weather won't cooperate.
Looking to play a few virtual rounds of golf, but need something a bit more realistic than Mario Golf: Super Rush? Consider checking out the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator, which lets you swing clubs at home to perfect your skills before heading out to the links. Right now, you can snag the advanced system for just $205, which includes everything you need to get set up with the 4K golfing simulator. Amazon sells the SLX MicroSim for $235, so you're saving a nice chunk of cash by purchasing through GameSpot Deals.
SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator
$205 (was $250)
One of the best things about the Home Golf MicroSimulator is its impressive reaction time, as your movements are translated to on-screen actions in just 0.12 seconds--making for a seamless golfing experience. The simulator works by connecting to your iOS device or Windows PC, which then tracks your swing using the included smart stick.
You’ll get real-time data about your performance, and the game lets you venture out to some of the most famous courses in the golfing world thanks to an included six-month membership to E6 Connect. You’ll also enjoy the sensor’s lengthy eight-hour battery life, letting you golf all day without a need to recharge.
The biggest downside to the Home Golf MicroSimulator is its compatibility. Right now, folks looking to connect via Mac or Android are out of luck--although an update slated for later this year should add Android functionality.
It's definitely not as robust or feature rich as high-end sensors and simulators on the market, but considering those can run cost thousands of dollars, this $205 kit is a great option for golfers who need a reliable and fun at-home simulator that won’t break the bank.
