This $900 Resident Evil Statue Is Seriously Gross

PureArts has announced a new Resident Evil 2 statue that is impressive in how gross it is. The 1:1 scale "Licker" bust has been announced as part of the Resident Evil 25th anniversary festivities. Limited to 100 units, the statue sells for $900, and it's very horrifying to look at.

Created with what looks like a very fine attention to detail, the Licker statue is modeled after the creature from Resident Evil 2. "Razor-sharp tongue, vicious claws, and never-ending hunger for flesh... Lickers are one of the most disturbing creatures you can ever imagine encountering," reads a line from its description.

The Licker has an exposed brain and no skin--it also has a very long and horrible-looking tongue that is truly a sight to behold. You can see more of the creature and the bust in the video above.

The tongue, uhh, borderlines on NSFW, so keep that in mind if you're looking at this video or the numerous product shots here in a public place.

In other news about Resident Evil, Jill Valentine recently came to Rainbow Six Siege in the game's latest crossover event, while Capcom has confirmed that the beta for Resident Evil Re: Verse will begin in April.

Beyond that, Capcom is planning a Resident Evil Showcase event for April where it will divulge more news and details about various developments across the franchise. A Resident Evil reboot movie is also on the way, and we recently learned it's called Welcome to Raccoon City.