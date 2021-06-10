This $69 Training Bundle Will Teach You The Fundamentals Of IT

Anyone who follows the labor market knows that IT professionals are always in demand. Why do these fields continue to grow? Well, modern businesses absolutely depend on the internet and cloud services for daily operation, so skilled technicians ensure their networks continue to operate. For this reason, a career in IT can be both intellectually and financially rewarding.

However, learning the wide array of skills necessary to work in information technology can be daunting. Many attend four-year programs or intensive boot camps that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Fortunately, the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle contains 16 courses that educate even total beginners at a fraction of that price. Right now, you can score these comprehensive courses for just $69, or less than $5 for each course.

CompTIA provides a popular IT certification path because its lessons are vendor-neutral, meaning the skills each certification endorses can be applied to nearly every IT environment. This bundle starts off easy with courses to help you earn the CompTIA A+, an entry-level certification that validates your skill in setting up and troubleshooting issues with networks, operating systems, and mobile devices.

If you already have IT experience, you might want to aim your sights on cybersecurity, which is especially vital with the growing number of data leaks in the past few years alone. In pursuing the CompTIA cert path, you'll want to aim for PenTest+, where you will learn how to assess a network's vulnerabilities and patch them before hackers can compromise them.

Finally, cloud computing has revolutionized how businesses handle their network infrastructure; earning your Cloud+ certification ensures you will stay relevant by knowing how to manage cloud resources.

The courses in this bundle are offered by iCollege, which has established itself as one of the most trusted names in the e-learning marketplace. This international organization has equipped students from around the world with the knowledge they need to earn professional certifications. iCollege is an official CompTIA partner, and this bundle alone has over 4,500 enrolled students.

You can find these courses and more in the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle , now on sale for just $69.

Prices subject to change.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.