This 4K Acer Predator Monitor Is Great For PC And Consoles, And It's $200 Off Today

If you've got a PC to power it, a 4K monitor is the best you can get for sharp, clear gaming. Better yet, many 4K monitors are now shipping with high refresh rates and HDR support--like the Acer Predator XB273K, one of our picks for the best 4K gaming monitor, which is on sale today at Amazon. You can pick up the Acer Predator XB273K for $200 off right now, a tempting deal for those shopping around for a new monitor.

Acer Predator XB273K $630 (was $830) The Acer Predator XB273K is a 27-inch display with a VA panel, meaning you can enjoy wide viewing angles and even better color accuracy. The monitor features a native 120Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 144Hz, as well as FreeSync support. Better yet is that Nvidia has also certified it as compatible with G-Sync, so you don't have to worry about whether you have an AMD or Nvidia GPU to power it. HDR is also supported with a VESA DisplayHDR400 certification. See at Amazon

The monitor also comes with some handy extras, too, including four USB 3.0 ports for charging, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. This makes it an excellent choice not only for PC gaming, but for consoles, too. In fact, it's on our list as one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X and PS5. You'll miss out on the high refresh rates offered by HDMI 2.1, but the display will be perfect for some console gaming at your desk otherwise.

If you don't know your VA from your IPS panel, we have a handy guide to all display panel technology on the market and what is the best for you, and a breakdown of how HDR applies to gaming monitors.