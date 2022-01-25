This $375 Xbox Case Exists For Some Reason

Are you looking to bring your Xbox Series X|S with you on your next scuba diving expedition? Or maybe you're an avid rock climber who wants their beloved Series X to see the top of Half Dome. If so, you'll want to check out the ultra-expensive Nanuk 938 Waterproof Hard Case--which clocks in at a cool $377.

To be fair, the ridiculously priced case does come with some impressive features. The entire thing is IP67 rated to be waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. There's even a fancy "automatic purge valve" that equalizes pressure when traveling by plane, so your Xbox's ears don't pop. How thoughtful.

Gallery

Everything inside the shockproof case is held in place with a custom foam insert that has cutouts for an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, two controllers, four additional battery packs, a headset, all required power cables, and a slot for a few games. It really is the ultimate travel case, although at nearly $400 it’s a bit difficult to recommend.

Unless you're Scrooge McDuck (or you take your Xbox on some serious adventures), we'd suggest picking up something a bit cheaper. The Casematix Hard Shell Travel Case offers much of the same protection at less than half the price, making it easy to bring your console with you while away from home.