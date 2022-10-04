This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses
A three-month Xbox Live Gold plan is currently on sale for $20, and you also get a bunch of Unity and Unreal Engine courses, too.
If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
All of the online classes are offered through Zenva Academy, one of the leading e-learning sites for various computer skills, including game development. The coursework bundle features a dozen hours of video instruction focused on novice-level game development. There are courses that teach you the basics of Unity and Unreal Engine--two of the most popular game engines and development tools around. Here's the full list of courses, which cover a myriad of genres:
- Intro to Unreal Engine Game Development
- Unreal Engine Mini-Projects
- 3D Micro-Project: Point & Click RPG
- Create a Micro Turn-Based RPG
- Action-RPG Development for Beginners
- Construct an Arcade Game in Unreal Engine
- Create a Platformer in Unreal Engine
- Develop a First-Person Shooter in Unreal Engine
Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold grants access to online multiplayer on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You also get two free games each month as well as exclusive discounts on the Xbox Store.
