This 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Plan Is Just $140 Today

Finding an affordable solution for all your digital storage needs doesn’t have to be a challenge. Instead of opting for external drives or monthly cloud memberships, consider picking up this lifetime subscription to the Koofr Cloud Storage (1TB) Plan for just $140.

Koofr might not have the same brand recognition as Google Drive or OneDrive, but it offers much of the same functionality for a fraction of the price. The platform lets you store files on the cloud across PC, iOS, and Android, giving you an easy way to free up space on your drive for local applications. The company doesn’t track your data, it lets you share and access files of any size, and there’s even a nifty tool that helps find and delete duplicate files to free up additional space in the cloud.

The entire program is pulled together with an intuitive desktop app that lets you remotely manage your files. You can also rename multiple files with the “advanced renaming option” and all files are encrypted for your peace of mind.

Once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll have 30 days to redeem your code--at which point the code will expire. But once it’s been activated, you’ll gain lifetime access to Koofr Cloud Storage. It’s a great option for folks who don’t want to make monthly payments anymore or are simply running out of places to store their external hard drives.

If you don’t need a full 1TB, you’ll also find 100GB and 250GB plans available for $30 and $60, respectively. To see Koofr in action, check out the brief tutorial video below.