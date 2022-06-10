This 10TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Plan Costs A Fraction Of Google One

Cloud storage is a convenient method for saving and accessing files on any device, anywhere in the world. But cloud storage can also be expensive. After using up your free 15GB of storage on Google Drive, you can increase your limit via a subscription plan. While $20 per year for 100GB isn't too bad, that price can balloon if you need an ample amount of space. For instance, a 10TB storage plan costs $100 per month.

Thankfully, there are far more affordable options out there if you know where to look, and right now you can get a 10TB storage plan for Degoo Premium for only $80 with promo code SAVE20NOW. The best part of this deal? It's a lifetime plan, so you pay the fee once and the storage is yours forever.

The discount is available via GameSpot Deals and is available until the end of the week. Degoo has an easy-to-use interface and is especially ideal for backing up photos. You can access Degoo on your desktop computer or laptop as well as mobile devices.

Degoo supports unlimited devices, but it's worth noting that it has a 1GB file size limit. Your files are backed up each time you upload and secured with 256-bit AES encryption.

Admittedly, 10TB is a lot of storage space. It's probably too much for many people. If you know you won't need nearly that much space, you can opt for a smaller storage limit. Right now you can get 1TB of storage for $50, 2TB for $60, and 3TB for $70. The SAVE20NOW promo code only works with the 10TB tier, though, so you are getting the best bang for your buck with the largest storage capacity.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 10, 2022